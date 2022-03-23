Warner Elementary School's library and the street that runs in front of its steps will both be named in honor of Dr. Terrance Newton, who died earlier this week.
Mayor Mike Purzycki and Superintendent Dorrell Green announced in a statement they are planning a ceremony to dedicate both the library and road in honor of the Warner leader, who was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash.
West 18th Street from Franklin to Van Buren Streets will be rechristened Dr. Terrance Newton Way, while the library is located in the center of the school, which Green called its "heartbeat."
"He developed systems to not only address academics, but he also incorporated broader services that made Warner such a special place for students, staff, families, and the community at large. Newt’s high energy, infectious personality and passion for his school community was unparalleled.”
Purzycki added his thoughts about Warner's late principal.
"Principal "Newt," as he was affectionately known by his young charges, relentlessly pursued the goal of changing the world by lifting up one student at a time. He was a passionate advocate and inspirational leader who transformed young lives and, by extension, our larger City community for the better. Moreover, his exuberant spirit and unorthodox approach to building young people’s self-esteem endeared him to admirers far beyond the borders of our small City and State.
A petition was formed after Newton's death to name the entire elementary school after Newton. As of Wednesday evening, it had amassed over 9,500 signatures.
Emalea Pusey Warner helped establish the Women's College of Delaware, which existed from 1914-45, before merging the University of Delaware to create a co-ed school. She went on to become the first woman appointed to the University of Delaware's Board of Trustees, serving from 1928-42.
The statement says services for Newton are scheduled for early April, but did not give a specific date.