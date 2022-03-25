A sewer line break led to wastewater being spilled into the Nonesuch Creek and Christina River near New Castle Wednesday.
DNREC said the break occurred when a weld failed on an air release stack to a force main near Old Airport Road.
New Castle County Department of Public Works worked through the night to stop the spill and repair the 36-inch force main line.
They completed their work Thursday at around noon.
DNREC said they are testing the Christiana and Nonesuch both upstream and downstream for possible contamination.