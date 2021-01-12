LBR COVID negative 011221
It was an emotional moment when Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester found out her COVID-19 status Tuesday.

"I have to enter my birthdate. I don't know if it's that I'm so nervous, but I just did the wrong year," she said. 

She then let out a huge sigh.

"Negative. Thank you, God. Negative," she sighed again.

Blunt Rochester had been self-isolating since last Wednesday. She and other lawmakers were urged to get tested for COVID-19 after having been in close quarters, sheltering with other lawmakers, some who were not wearing masks, after rioters overtook the Capitol building.  She was among a handful of lawmakers trapped in the Gallery of the House chambers after the floor had been evacuated. 

