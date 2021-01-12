It was an emotional moment when Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester found out her COVID-19 status Tuesday.
"I have to enter my birthdate. I don't know if it's that I'm so nervous, but I just did the wrong year," she said.
She then let out a huge sigh.
"Negative. Thank you, God. Negative," she sighed again.
Since the attack on the Capitol last Wednesday, I've been self-isolating and recently took a COVID test. I feel very lucky & fortunate that my results came back negative. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with your concerns & prayers.
Blunt Rochester had been self-isolating since last Wednesday. She and other lawmakers were urged to get tested for COVID-19 after having been in close quarters, sheltering with other lawmakers, some who were not wearing masks, after rioters overtook the Capitol building. She was among a handful of lawmakers trapped in the Gallery of the House chambers after the floor had been evacuated.
