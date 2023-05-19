Parents of two University of Delaware students received phone calls saying that their child had been arrested in the early morning hours of Friday night.
The caller told the parents that money needed to be sent immediately for their child, but University of Delaware Police are speaking out, saying the call was a complete scam.
The department wants the community to be aware that no law enforcement will ever call and demand money over the phone; in any matter, fines are collected by the courts, not police.
If you receive a similar scam call, you are encouraged to contact UD police immediately.