Overdue water bills can snowball into life changing debacles; Wilmington residents are fighting back.
The United Nations deemed access to water a human right since 2010, but in Wilmington alone, there are hundreds of households that get their water turned off because they aren't able to pay their water bill.
The coordinator for Wilmington Neighborhoods Coalition Christian Willauer says that those that are struggling aren't alone.
"In 2022, the city sent 867 water shut off notices," says Willauer. "It actually shut off water from almost 200 families."
She says that about 65 homes are still without water, whether they are vacant or they have families still living in them.
Shyanne Miller, member of the Delaware Community Foundation, says that some residents can be evicted from their house when getting behind on their water bill, as it's considered an "uninhabitable" place.
"It's not a good reason to take someone's home," Miller says. "It's not a good reason to deprive someone of water."
The townhall held Tuesday night allowed for residents to learn about resources that can be found on delaware.gov to help pay for water bills and parking tickets.
People are trying to live comfortably, but these are issues that keep them from that.
Priya Sarathy-Jones, Deputy Executive Director of the Fines and Fees Justice Center says that it can be difficult to prosper with excessive fees dangling over citizens' heads.
"Having these types of barriers that get in the way of their pursuits of prosperity and general wellness is something that impacts everybody," says Sarathy-Jones.
Ken Grant became a parking advocate after hearing horror stories of individuals having their cars towed and taken by towing companies.
Grant says that fees can quickly pile up, and when someone reaches $200 or more in tickets or fees, they can be subject to being booted or towed.
"Then you're dealing with a tow company whose entire business model seems to be built on fraud, extortion, and auto theft," Grant says. "The city continues to use it."
Fees can force individuals into debt-- decreasing people's opportunities to thrive.
City representative John Rago released a statement:
“Whenever a resident or visitor has a concern about a parking ticket or a water bill or any matter that is managed by the City, we urge them to call Wilmington’s 311 Customer Service Center. We have a solid record of reviewing any concern brought to our attention and doing everything we can to resolve it as quickly as possible.”