Some Wilmington residents are fighting back against what they see as unjust fees and fines.
Christian Willauer with Wilmington Neighborhoods Coalition says those who are struggling to pay water bills and parking tickets aren't alone.
"In 2022, the city sent 867 water shut off notices," says Willauer. "It actually shut off water from almost 200 families."
She says that about 65 homes are still without water. While some are vacant, there are homes that have families still living in them.
Shyanne Miller, member of the Delaware Community Foundation, says that residents can be evicted from their house when getting behind on their water bill, as it's considered an "uninhabitable" place.
"It's not a good reason to take someone's home," Miller says. "It's not a good reason to deprive someone of water."
A townhall was held Tuesday night to show residents resources to help pay for water bills and parking tickets.
Priya Sarathy-Jones, Deputy Executive Director of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, says that it can be difficult to prosper with excessive fees dangling over citizens' heads.
"Having these types of barriers that get in the way of their pursuits of prosperity and general wellness is something that impacts everybody," says Sarathy-Jones.
Ken Grant became a parking advocate after hearing horror stories of individuals having their cars towed and taken by towing companies.
Grant says that fees can quickly pile up, and when someone reaches $200 or more in tickets or fees, they can be subject to being booted or towed.
"Then you're dealing with a tow company whose entire business model seems to be built on fraud, extortion, and auto theft," Grant says. "The city continues to use it."
Fees can force individuals into debt-- decreasing people's opportunities to thrive.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki's Deputy Chief of Staff John Rago says the city is willing to work with those facing fines.
“Whenever a resident or visitor has a concern about a parking ticket or a water bill or any matter that is managed by the City, we urge them to call Wilmington’s 311 Customer Service Center," Rago said in a statement. "We have a solid record of reviewing any concern brought to our attention and doing everything we can to resolve it as quickly as possible.”