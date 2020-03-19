Wawa locations aren't closing, but your ability to pour a cup of coffee, pay, and go will be slowed given a new policy that begins Friday, March 20, 2020.
At 5 a.m. Friday, Wawa will switch to having one of its workers pour your cup of coffee instead of customers being able to use their self-service containers, as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
They are also suspending their other self-service drink stations, including fountain sodas, Icees, cappuccino, iced coffee, and hot chocolate.
Also, a Wawa employee will individually bag bakery products for customers.
Touchscreens will still be used, but they say they will be increasing the frequency of disinfecting the touchsurfaces.
There will also be a one-hour closure of all 24-hour locations from 2-3 a.m. to allow the store to restock and sanitize the store for the next day.
Even in states with major closures, Wawa's convenience store and gasoline operations have been allowed to continue.