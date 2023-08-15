Delaware state troopers are looking for two men who robbed a North Wilmington Wawa at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, August 15, 2023.
Police say the suspects went into the store at Foulk and Wilson roads around 3:15 a.m., pulled out guns, and forced the employees to turn over cash from the registers and safe.
The pair fled on foot, but did not harm the workers.
DSP's Criminal Investigations Unit at Troop 2 is in charge of the case and they are asking anyone who might have information about the incident to Detective R. Kirchenbauer at 302-365-8428 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.