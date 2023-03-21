Two suspects got away with cases of stolen cigarettes after robbing a delivery truck driver at Wawa on New Linden Hill Road in the Pike Creek area Monday evening.
Delaware State Police said the delivery truck driver returned to the truck to bring in more goods Monday night shortly before 7:00 p.m. One of two male suspects pointed a handgun at the driver and told him to back away.
They drove away in a dark gray Kia Soul with some stolen goods. No one was hurt.
State Police said neither suspect has been identified and surveillance photos or videos were not available as of Tuesday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8410 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.