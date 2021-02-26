Popular regional convenience store chain Wawa has launched a dinner platform at all of their more than 900 locations.
The initial offering is a burger with fries, but Wawa spokesperson Jennifer Wolf said there's more coming from their kitchen.
"Rotisserie chicken is in test, pasta options, like new pasta bowls are being tested," said Wolf, "so things will come in phased throughout the year."
Wolf said the concept of a dinner platform has been under consideration for about a year.
"We're always listening to customers and then we'll test new products and then work to perfect it," said Wolf. "Our interest in wanting to be your go-to location for food at anytime of the day--I think dinner has always been a top priority for us."
The new menu items go along with some structural changes to the way Wawa operates including drive-thru add-ons to traditional stores, as well as stand-alone drive-thru locations.
Wolf said Wawa has fifty new locations in the works for 2021, adding to 920 stores in six states and the District of Columbia.
And that means hiring more workers.
"There's lots of opportunities at Wawa and throughout the year we will be hiring," said Wolf.