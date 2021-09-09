Students at New Castle's McCullough Middle School will get the chance to participate in some fun STEAM activities as part of an after-school program this year thanks to support from a local institution.
"I put a project up on what's called Donors Choose--which is a way to help teachers--wanting certain things to use with my MakerSpace," said Nancy Staton. "I woke up one morning, I had an email from Donors Choose that Wawa fully funded my project."
The supplies students would get to use this year thanks to the donation were laid out so everyone could see what Wawa had made possible. They included items to make personalized t-shirts and reusable bags with graphics and LEDs.
Without the funding, Staton said it was unlikely the idea would've come to fruition at all.
"I probably wouldn't have done this, because I don't have $572 out of my pocket," she said. "I've already spent probably about $500 on other stuff I bought for the classroom. So this helps a lot, to have other people help fund things like this."
Claymont Wawa General Store Manager Daniel Deans said helping make Staton reach this goal is just a part of Wawa does.
"We're here to make a donation to the McCollough Middle School for our Cheers to Classrooms event that's going on all through September. We're also doing other events as well. Teachers, school administrators, staff, they can come to any Wawa across the chain, show an ID, we will absolutely give them their coffee in the morning for free, on us. We're just here to support. We have a $25,000 fund that we're trying to use to support schools for at-risk children and things like that."
The donation isn't just about giving money. It's about making an investment in their communities in which Wawa operates, Deans said.
"She'll use that funding to redo her classroom in order to be like an after-school activity for kids," he said. "Wawa has always been a community-bound company. That's what we've done from the very beginning, and we're not stopping now. No matter how big we get--with over 900 stores--we're still going to be the heartbeat of every community we're in."