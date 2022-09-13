Polls are now closed for Delaware's 2022 primary.
Results are available here.
While there are several State House and Senate primaries, there is only one statewide race, as Democrats are voting for a nominee in the Delaware Auditor's race.
Pres. and Mrs. Biden returned home briefly Thursday evening to vote at Tatnall School, travelling via Air Force One. When boarding the plane, the President did not answer a reporter's question as to why he did not vote absentee.
As of 4:30pm, the Del. Dept. of Elections reported turnout as: