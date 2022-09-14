Republican Colin Bonini, one of the longest serving members of the Delaware State Senate, was defeated in a three-way primary race on Tuesday.
According to unofficial results from the Delaware Dept. of Elections, Kent County Levy Court Commissioner Eric Buckson won the Republican nomination in the 1th senate district representing the Dover-area with 51% of the vote. Kim Petters received 27%, while Bonini earned just 22%.
“I am incredibly grateful for the honor of serving as the 16th District state senator for 28 years. Melissa and I want to thank everyone who has been so supportive over the years - it's really been such a blessing and we are very thankful," Bonini said in a written statement. “To my opponents, I wish sincere congratulations to Eric for his victory and to Kim for a hard-fought race. Thank you again for the tremendous privilege of serving as your state senator.”
As of 12 a.m. Wednesday, in the 13th State House district representing Elsmere-Newport, the race between Democrat incumbent and House Majority Whip Larry Mitchell and challenger DeShanna Neal was too close to call.
Neal was being shown with a 24 vote lead, 669-645.
In the city of Wilmington, incumbent Democrat Representative Nnamdi Chukwuocha survived a challenge from Wilmington City Councilwoman Shane Darby in the State House 1st District. Chukwuocha lost the machine vote count (1084 to 1082), but more than made up the deficit in absentee and early votes to win almost 52% of the total vote.
Incumbents Stephanie Bolden (2nd Rep.), Debra Heffernan (6th Rep.), Madinah Wilson-Anton (26th Rep.), Eric Morrison (27th Rep.), and Bryan Shupe (36th Rep.) won primary challenges.
Full results are available HERE.
“First and foremost I am glad that our party finally has a complete slate of nominees and an all female statewide ticket," said Delaware Democratic Party Chair Betsy Maron. "Primaries are an important part of the electoral process that stimulate healthy discourse within our party. They determine the kind of party we want to be and offer a chance to make renewed commitments to our shared values, from the bottom up not the top down."