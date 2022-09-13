Incumbent Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness has been defeated by challenger Lydia York in a landslide in Tuesday's Delaware primary for the Democratic nomination for the office.
Unofficial results from the Delaware Dept. of Elections show York with a lead of more than 10-thousand votes with 75% of the vote counted.
McGuiness is the first statewide elected official in Delaware convicted on criminal charges while in office. While she was acquitted on felony charges in July, McGuiness was convicted of misdemeanor conflict of interest and other misdemeanor charges - one of which was overturned on appeal. McGuiness has maintained her innocence.
"I think a lot of voters today wanted to make it clear that misfeasance in office should not be rewarded," York told WDEL News.
York entered the race over the summer and earned the Delaware Democratic Party's endorsement. She both outraised and outspent McGuiness in the campaign.
"I think a lot of people came out and may not have known me as well as I'd like them to know about me, but they had a choice, and frankly, one of the reasons I ran. They needed to have a choice, and specifically a choice for someone who isn't tied up in the criminal justice system," York said.
“I was incredibly proud to see Delaware Democrats hold the incumbent auditor accountable by electing Lydia York as our nominee," said Delaware Democratic Party Chair Betsy Maron. "While other efforts to hold the incumbent accountable have been stalled, Delaware Democrats recognized her behavior for what it was, criminal and unacceptable, and rejected her defiant bid for re-election."
York will now face Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer, in November.
"I can't swear it will be a different race entirely, it's just that I know I'll need to spend a lot more time in both Kent and Sussex County and try to bring over some of the Republican support that might be out there for a competent and experienced person in this role," York said.