WDEL's annual Feed A Friend Radiothon held on November 18, 2021, raised over $15,500 for several area organizations that provide assistance to those in need.
It's the second highest amount ever raised through the program, now in its 14th year.
Representatives from the organizations attended an event on Thursday, December 9th, to receive checks from WDEL News and Programming Director Chris Carl, through the Food Bank of Delaware.
Sunday Breakfast Mission, YWCA Delaware, Newark Area Welfare Committee, and Ministry of Caring's Emmanuel Dining Rooms were this year's recipients.
"I'm always proud of the Feed A Friend results because this is truly a Radiothon," said Carl. "It's us asking our listeners for twelve hours to make donations. There's no big corporate donations, there's no year-round fundraising, this is our listeners responding to our request."
Reverend Tom Lehman from Sunday Breakfast Mission was grateful to the radio station and its listeners.
"For us this is thousands of people getting fed. This is the kind of thing we really appreciate about you all. You have a heart, you're not just business," said Lehman.
Lyn Henshaw from Newark Area Welfare Committee said there's been a huge increase in need among their clients.
"Just recently we prepared for our holiday food box program and we will be servicing over 40-percent more people, and this will be a huge help in meeting that goal," said Henshaw.