Inside the Delaware Public Health Laboratory in Smyrna, coronavirus specimens are being placed in "deadboxes" with nicknames like Phoebe, Chandler, and Monica from Friends, Homer from The Simpsons, and Kourtney, Kim, and Chris Jenner after the Kardashians.
"So you'll see we've got Chris over here, it helps us rather than having to refer to the different instruments as... number 1,2,3,4,5,"
"Kim and Kourtney are the same type of instruments, but Khloe's a little bit different, and this is like a gigunda one and that's why that's one Chris because it's a mama," explained microbiologist Nancy Valeski.
"We have sequencers...an instrument that looks like a box and...you do a day's-plus worth of work, and then you put that into the instrument, and two days later, you have a sequence so it's like magic!"
They're aptly named abra, cadabra, and shazam.
Other rooms in the lab are named Margaret and Elizabeth after The Crown.
The rooms and devices' various names provide a bit of levity in what's a very serious job diagnosing samples of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 during a pandemic. WDEL got an inside look at the state Public Health Laboratory in Smyrna Wednesday, the same day the lab announced it discovered its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in a University of Delaware faculty member. Three cases of coronavirus, all affiliated with the university, would soon follow.
The lab tests potential coronavirus specimens every single day, said manager Ria Allman.
"We are actually looking for a specific target--we have primers and probes that are designed to look for, in this case, the novel coronavirus," said Allman.
The laboratory is running as many as 100 tests per day, receiving two samples per patient. Tests take between eight and 14 hours. Four to five employees are solely dedicating to processing, extraction, and testing of potential coronavirus specimens.
"We have not hit that at this moment in time, but we do have that capacity...and we are currently looking to bring on more staff to kind of help us with that process with the increase in specimens," said Allman."Right now, we're doing pretty well handling what we've got, but we are preparing in case there's an influx."
The Centers for Disease Control must still confirm all of the state lab's test results.
"They have not said...when it will potentially switch that we could say that it is positive here, so at this moment in time CDC is our confirmation."
The lab and its staff are expertly trained in handling flu and biohazards and treating the coronavirus isn't much different. After the lab receives a specimen, it's killed.
"So for the majority of the method that we are running here, the sample is dead so it is not going to be infectious...so everybody is pretty comfortable, at that point, with working with it," said Allman.
Some have complained that they've called the state's coronavirus hotline because they're sick but weren't recommended for testing because they don't fit current CDC guidelines.
Public health officials recommended those persons go to their primary care doctor first to rule out strep, flu, and other illnesses. Primary care doctors can then send samples to a private lab to test for coronavirus, if they deem it fit. Guidelines recently went out to doctor's office across the state, a public health spokeswoman said.
To prevent spread of coronavirus, public health officials have stressed hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, coughing into your elbow, and staying home from work or school if you're sick.
"Use standard common sense precautions; hand-washing is a big thing...try to avoid touching your face as much as possible...I don't think it's anything that anybody should necessary be overly afraid of at this time. Use common sense," said Allman.
"I think I can say that none of us here panic, and we work with it every day," said Valeski.
WDEL's DJ McAneny assisted with reporting for this story.