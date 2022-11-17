Getting through the holidays will be a little easier for four local food pantries, as WDEL listeners raised over $18,000 during the 15th annual WDEL Feed A Friend.
The money is split between the Sunday Breakfast Mission, YWCA Delaware, The Ministry of Caring, and the Newark Area Welfare Committee.
All four groups work in their various ways to provide healthy meals to those in need, and find the holiday time to be especially challenging, especially as a potential recession looms.
Moultre works in food safety in the kitchen at the Sunday Breakfast Mission, and said he knows the over $4,500 heading their way will go a long way.
"We have a lot of people coming here for services, for food, for clothing, and we do our best to see that everybody is helped to the best of our ability. Here in the kitchen, we make sure that every single person is fed, sometimes we have more people than we're prepared for, but we do what we can."
WDEL, through the assistance of the Food Bank of Delaware who helped process Thursday's donations, will present checks to the four organizations in the near future.
A donation link will remain active for a short time at our website.