WDEL-FM/AM, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, was honored to be named Outstanding News Operation at the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association awards in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
In their comments, the judges credited WDEL for delivering a wide variety of stories while serving its community.
In all, WDEL received 10 first place awards at the annual banquet. Other honors included:
Outstanding Newscast
Outstanding Website, for WDEL.com
Outstanding Public Affairs, for WDEL’s Feed A Friend Food Drive, which raised more than $15,000 for four local soup kitchens and shelters for those experiencing homelessness.
Amy Cherry was honored with three first place awards for her reporting, including the Best Reporter award.
Rick Jensen won the Outstanding Talk Show first place award.
Sean Greene won the Outstanding Sports Feature first place award.
Chris Carl was named Best News Anchor.
Twenty-seven news organizations in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., submitted 357 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2021. Specifically, WDEL competed in the Radio II/Non-Metro division, which includes stations in Dover, Salisbury, Annapolis and Frederick, MD.
CAPBA is an independent association comprised of local members of The Associated Press, a not-for-profit news cooperative that represents thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the United States.