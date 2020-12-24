WDEL's favorite Christmastime movies, 2020 Edition

As the holidays approach, WDEL staff reflected on their favorite Christmastime movie recommendations, so you at home can get cuddled up in a warm blanket with a hot cup of cocoa and spend the night watching these movies for the season.
WDEL Christmas Movie Staff Picks
Peter MacArthur, Delaware's Morning News: A Christmas Carol
"It was scary, but at the end, it was very revealing when it came to the reason for the season."
Amy Cherry, WDEL Asst. News Director/Investigative Reporter: A Muppet Christmas Carol
"I love the Muppets, so it's a great twist on a classic."
Jay Nyce, Program Director, Jammin' 96.9: The Santa Clause
"That was me as a kid. It was so magical when I was a kid, and Tim Allan is funny."
Chris Carl, WDEL's News & Programming Director: Seinfeld - The Strike (The Festivus Episode)
"It's a classic seasonal episode from a great show."
Rick Jensen, The Rick Jensen Show: A Christmas Story
"There are so many things in that movie that happened to me and my friends. The dogs eating the turkey, the fight with the little mittens flying around -- It's a movie that you don't have to have lived during the era it was filmed, to appreciate. It transcends time."
Sean Greene, WDEL Sports Director, A Charlie Brown Christmas
"The music is classic; it's a simple story, not flashy; it tells the story of Christmas in a meaningful way."
Mike Phillips, TrafficWatch/Breaking News Reporter: Rudolph
"I's still a hug fan of Rudolph. It was a simple story and, for the time when the movie was made, it was very 'modern,' technically. I was also a big fan of all the minor characters, not just the major ones."
DJ McAneny, WDEL Digital Editor: Gremlins
"I was going to pick Santa's Slay, but even the trailer contained inappropriate material. So I'm erring on the side of caution and going with another great Christmas classic. Guaranteed to make every child want a Mogwai upon viewing."
Stanley Baby Bulldog, Official Unofficial WDEL Mascot: The Search for Santa Paws
"Stanley wants to be best friends with Santa, but hasn't met him." - Amy Cherry.