The generosity of WDEL's listeners led to thousands of dollars being raised for four local beneficiaries that supply food, clothing, and shelter to those in need.
The 14th Annual WDEL Feed a Friend raised more than $15,000. You can still add to the total here.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be evenly split between the Sunday Breakfast Mission, the Ministry of Caring's Emmanuel Dining Rooms, Newark-area Welfare Committee, and YWCA Delaware.
Rev. Tom Laymon of the Sunday Breakfast Mission said the extra funds will only build on their bulk buying power.
"When people give to us, their gift often times -- through Feed a Friend and other ways -- is multiplied time and time again. Because of that, our meals are really only costing us, with overhead, $2.17. We give a $15 meal for $2.17 because of donations like Feed a Friend and so many others."
The Ministry of Caring's Priscilla Rakestraw, on behalf of the Emmanuel Dining Room, said their portion of the proceeds will aid three dining rooms in Wilmington and New Castle.
"Sometimes we don't have the food to feed the people, and we have to go scramble or pray that a call comes in and says 'what can I do?', so Feed A Friend will help us."
Stephanie Staats of YMCA Delaware said their homeless shelter for families will get an extra boost.
"We can't do that without the support of the community, unequivocally. Having the opportunity to help people understand what we do and how they can play a role in what we do is super critical to our ability to be able to serve the people that we serve."
Steve Mangat of the Newark-area Welfare Committee said their money will be spent to on both quantity, and quality, of groceries they distribute to those in need near Newark.
"It's great because it allows us to keep our food cupboards stocked. We want to be able when people come here, we want to give them good stuff. Just because you're in need doesn't mean you shouldn't have something nice and healthy to eat. The program really allows us to make sure our cupboard is stocked, and stocked with a nice variety of stuff. It's really critical for something like that."
With the support of our listeners, WDEL has now raised over $140,000 in the 14 radio food drives. 2021 is our second-biggest year on record.