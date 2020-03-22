Starting on 8 a.m. Tuesday, all non-essential Delaware businesses will be closed to the public in accordance with Gov. John Carney's latest amendment to his State of Emergency declaration in light of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Carney said the closures, lasting until May 15, 2020, or until the public health threat is eliminated, are required for a number of reasons
- Officials are starting to see an increase in the number of infections in Delaware
- Officials are concerned about the ability of Delaware's hospitals to handle a surge of cases
- Surrounding states have declared similar rules and he doesn't want the state to become a destination
- Not enough people have taken the previous conditions seriously enough
"The consequences are way too serious," Carney said. "I know many citizens will be wondering if certain social situations are permitted...When in doubt, don't."
He said approved activities for movement include going to grocery stores, going to the doctors, or taking walks outside while practicing social distancing. For now, state parks will remain open under the governor's orders. Delawareans are encouraged to use them for exercise.
"To the businesses still open, I'm holding you accountable for creating safe working conditions for your employees," he said. "The more seriously we all take this now, the sooner we can get to the other side of this crisis...Most of this is on us--you and me, the people of Delaware. We all need to step up...Your actions affect your neighbor, and their actions affect you."
Restaurants may continue to provide take-out and delivery services, under the governor's orders.
Here's a list of all essential businesses:
Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker said Delaware's up to 56 positive coronavirus cases in the state, with six hospitalizations--three critically--and that, while minimizing exposure to vulnerable populations is a priority, roughly half of the total cases are between 18 and 49 years old.
"We all have a role to play in slowing spread of COVID-19," she said. "We need to take this seriously. This virus is highly contagious...We all need to model our actions as if we already have COVID-19."
Odom Walker reminded residents, come Monday, statewide testing facilities will be operational, but those looking to get tested will need a referral, obtained from family doctors or a tele-medicine options like the state's hotline at 1.866.408.1899.
She finished with a plea to follow the governor's new rules:
"If you're healthy and free of symptoms, we need you to stay that way."
--
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this reporting.