"We are, to be honest with you, devastated"
Father Stephen Hutnick of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in North Wilmington offered that assessment to how his parish has reacted to Russia's attack on Ukraine this week.
Hutnick told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show he's getting twice-hourly updates from Eastern Europe, but that many members of the church communities he serves are still in the dark.
"Our seminarians are from Ukraine, many of our clergy and faithful are from Ukraine, and they're struggling to get information about their loved ones there, and what is happening there. The news is not very good."
Hutnick said Ukraine has evolved since splintering after the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 90s, which makes this week's events tough to watch.
"Ukraine is a very peaceful nation. Over the past 30 years of freedom, they have been developing and working very hard at their democratic operation as a country. To have that taken away suddenly because of conquest, there's no other word to explain it but a terroristic attack against the nation."
Hutnick said he mirrors the frustration shown by Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has pushed to get to get direct NATO or Western interaction on the ground in Ukraine.
"Where are we, who are supposed to be the cradle of democracy, and we actually do have an agreement with Ukraine to protect their sovereignty as the United States of America and Great Britain, and unfortunately we are not doing anything to help these poor people."
Father Hutnick said he plans to open up his church at 1406 Philadelphia Pike from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for those who wish to pray for Ukraine.
In addition, a special service in conjunction with Father St. Volodymyr Klanichka of the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Sunday at noon.
"Right now unfortunately, and fortunately, it's all we can do. We have to be able to pray that this onslaught will stop and innocent people will stop being killed."