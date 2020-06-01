Officials with the city of Dover will keep a curfew in place as protests fluctuating from peaceful to violent fill the streets across America over George Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.
"I issued...an emergency declaration designed to protect all the citizens of our city, including those folks who began the peaceful demonstration, as well as those who would choose to take it in a different direction," said Mayor Robin R. Christiansen. "That is my responsibility, and I stand by what I did. I also, for the protection of all of our citizens and the properties in this city, issued a curfew to assist our citizens in a public safety effort as well as giving the Dover Police Department a much-needed tool to prevent any vandalism, or hurt to any of our citizens. I stand by that action."
Christiansen said a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. will remain in effect for the immediate for Dover, and defended his decision to keep it in place.
"They are not a jackboot on anyone's throat. They are guidelines to protect all of our citizens. Again, that is job one for the mayor of the city of Dover," he said. "I raised my hand that I would uphold and defend the Constitution of this country. I will. I raised my hand that I will uphold and defend the Constitution of the State of Delaware, and the Charter of the city of Dover, and I will do so. I will protect you, your property, your homes, your families, your churches, from people who might come from the outside, and have other plans for the city of Dover. We have progressed a long way in the city of Dover. I will not stand here and be a Pollyanna and tell you that we don't have a long way to go. But we're moving in the right direction."
Noteworthy, Christiansen also harkened back to Dover's own instance of police brutality as an example that the department is worthy of being trusted and "polices itself" when there are bad officers among the good.
"We had a person who should not have been a Dover police officer. And today he does not work for us because of the reforms and the training of the Dover Police Department. This is not Minneapolis. It will never be Minneapolis."
Speaking to the themes of leadership he was witnessing in the room Monday, City of Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson said he also wanted to ensure those protesters Sunday in Dover knew he heard them and acknowledged their leadership as well.
"That leadership was demonstrated, in my humble opinion, by the organizers of the protest, who absolutely needed to find a location and a moment for their voice. We are in a moment of history right now that will be reflected upon, and we need to get this right," he said. "I don't think there's an officer in my agency that looked at the video from Minneapolis and thought that they saw something that was normal, or proper. That is easily agreed upon. And we're going to take that, and we're going to take all the things that we know as a profession, and then we're going to take all the things that we don't know yet--from the community that we serve, and our professional partners, our professional peers, and our stakeholders in the community--and we're going to turn that into a plan."
He also urged protestors to be peaceful and not force conflict. He said there is an infinite amount of time to be heard as long as those expressing themselves are doing it peacefully.
"To all those who wish to come to Dover, or who are from Dover, and want to make sure their voices are heard, we will provide space for that," he said. "The only time that we will have to change our posture--and we will take as long as it takes for everybody to feel that they've been adequately heard. Time is not a limitation here, behavior is the area where we have to do what we have to do because there is balance in the delivery of police services--we will not let destruction occur where we can prevent it. We will not let physical assaults occur where we can prevent it. We will not let the Dover brand suffer if we can prevent it, in our role in policing."
The actions in the streets seen across the country over the weekend, peaceful or not, should be telling those in power a new generation is finding a lack of any hope for equality, said Rev. Rita Mishoe Paige.
"The young people taught us yesterday--[those] who were out demonstrating peacefully, as well as those who were not--that they want better opportunities, and that they may have lost a sense of hope, and that the system has probably failed them and we, too, have probably failed them...we are all here together in one room, and hopefully we are showing unity and, not condoning what happened yesterday, but to say that we understand. We understand because of young people feel as though they have no voice, that they have not been heard, no one is listening to them."
Paige said lessons of love are fun but when images from around the world display oppression, those who feel oppressed will find new ways to communicat their outrage.
"We try to teach love, respect, and obedience. But yet, they're not experiencing that and not feeling as though they're having equal opportunities and receiving equal justice," she said. "Minneapolis really proved that...We're trying to teach love and respect, but yet they see hatred. They see violence. We teach peace, and they're seeing just the opposite. We teach that not all policemen are bad, but...the experiences that they are having tell them something different...They can really give us their heart and tell us what they need from us, and then we need to be there for them to instill or restore hope. And we have to mean what we say".