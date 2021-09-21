Brandywine Superintendent Lincoln Hohler said he's received complaints that his district is teaching its students critical race theory, on Monday night he adamantly denied the claims.
"Over the course of the past several months, there have been some critics claiming that we are proponents of teaching the critical race theory. We have adamantly stated that we are not teaching the critical race theory. We do have what we call a very strong equity program. We focus on equity."
Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.
It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.
The architects of the theory argue that the United States was founded on the theft of land and labor and that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race. Proponents also believe race is culturally invented, not biological.
Hohler said critics have not been able to point to specific examples of critical race theory being taught in the district, but one pointed out a book Hohler admitted he read was troubling to them.
"I've already gotten an email 'How dare you? You read White Fragility,' you're dog gone right I did. How am I supposed to understand the perspective of others, a perspective I have not lived. It's by reading and educating myself, and that's what we are in the business of doing in the Brandywine School District."
Hohler stated several "We believe" slogans about the district's equity education program.
"We believe to effectively teach children, we have to understand who they are, what their backgrounds are, and their experiences."
He added, "We believe, especially as educators, that we have the responsibility to seek and understand how our own perspectives and beliefs vary from those of the culture of the children and families of the community that we serve."
The superintendent continued that Brandywine is not shying away from discussing current events, in the correct settings such as social studies and ethics classes.
"Our kids do need to hear Black lives matter. That does not mean that we are subscribing to or promoting the political organization Black Lives Matter. That means the kids I serve understand that I do value them."
He said that education does not cross into telling students what to believe.
"We do not promote or indoctrinate political agendas or ideologies. Are political discussions held? Yes, they are, in a classroom. And they're held in classes where that kind of discussion belongs in that kind of classroom."
Hohler emphasized Brandywine will continue to improve the perspective of how they teach students history, and other subjects connected to equity.
"What are we doing consciously, and equally, if not more, importantly, what are those subconscious actions that I might do that keeps a child or group from the same opportunity that they deserve that their peers have access to."
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report