A new community garden debuted in Wilmington Thursday, and it'll be a place that contributes to an overall healthier community while it--and the children who tend to it--grow.
"It brings us a lot of joy to be able to see our students hands-on, and I know that this is going to be something that we are going to learn to care for and really help grow into something phenomenal for our community," said Kuumba Academy Head of School Sally Maldonado. "We are just grateful that we are able to start this project today, and are going to continue to seek out the community to support us in our efforts in our community garden."
The Project Learning Garden is known to the students as Ujima--or, "collective work and responsibility"--and Principal Ayanna Johnson said it's one of the life lessons the school starts teaching its students as soon as they enter the building.
"We instill [that] in our students from the time they are in kindergarten until they are in the eighth grade," she said. "And so the name of this garden is very fitting because it definitely took a collective of lots of people and lots of planning to make this happen. And it's going to take the responsibility on the parts of our students that are coming up to keep it going. And so we're just so excited about the learning that's going to take place here."
Students should benefit from learning base in nutrition and science, but also social studies, math, and language arts, the school said. The have the opportunity to expand their palates, taste-test healthy foods, and learn about the origins of what they grow.
"At Kuumba, we get to go on many learning adventures, become better thinkers, and we contribute to a better world," said Bishop Whitehead, an upcoming fifth grader at the school and Student Ambassador for the garden. "Thank you to our graduating class of 2020, who designed this garden when they were in sixth grade."
The garden was made possible by a partnership between county and city officials, Dole Packaged Foods, the Kenny Family ShopRites of Delaware, and the Captain Planet Foundation.
"We're so happy to see this garden, and how it's going to grow, at Captain Planet Foundation," said the organization's Project Learning Garden Director Ashley Rouse. "We believe in empowering engaging students to be problem-solvers of the future. So I feel like I'm leaving this garden in good hands after working with these great students here at Kuumba Academy."
The garden is one of the ways a society can contribute to inspiring its students in ways that couldn't possibly be fully understood in the present, said County Executive Matt Meyer. He recounted a memory of when he was a 4th grade teacher in Washington D.C. and took a group of students and parents on a camping trip over a long weekend.
"Shortly after I was elected five years ago, in 2016, one of my former students reached out to me on Facebook, and she told me that she has kids now, and she takes her kids camping every summer--and she never would have done that if we hadn't done that in fourth grade," Meyer said. "We are planting seeds today. We don't know how those seeds will benefit these kids, these teachers, and this community."
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, his presence a hit among the children gathered for the unveiling, said the garden isn't just about raising healthier kids, but creating a healthier community.
"I was happy to have people clamoring to have a picture with me. As I'm really happy to be here--it's such an uplifting time--we have our challenges in our city, you know," Purzycki said. "And I sat and talked to some really, very influential community folks the other day. We sat and talked about the future of the city, and what we have to do, and when it was all said and done, we--we didn't concede we're given up on the older kids--but we said we really, really have to help our young kids. We have to work with all of our young kids because ultimately, I think Matt talked about the seeds for tomorrow...I mean, that's really what it is."