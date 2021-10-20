Richey Elementary music teacher and Red Clay Education Association Vice President Steven Fackenthall brought a message to Wednesday night's monthly board meeting.
"It's only October 20, but it feels like it should be June anytime now. We are tired, our educators are drowning."
Red Clay is seven weeks into the the 2020-21 school year, one where everyone in school buildings are required to wear masks, and classrooms are trying to catch up from last year's hybrid and remote struggles.
Fackenthall presented the board with a collection of comments RCEA has received from teachers.
- "Along with the absence of support or concern for our well-being, we are being told to accelerate learning, while we know many educators are way behind where even the lowest-level students are in a typical year."
- "I have been a Red Clay employee for 15 years and I feel hopeless. I am sad for our students, and I am completely discouraged as a teacher. The general consensus is that nobody cares."
- "Although I love my kids, everything else about teaching is driving me over the edge. Why isn't this district listening to us? We need more support, we need more time to plan, grade, and help our students. I cannot keep up these 60-70 hour weeks."
- "I was in tears by 11 a.m., and apparently I was the third teacher of the day to do so. I was in the bathroom sobbing saying 'I don't do this, I need a different job.' This isn't sustainable."
Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green was asked by board member Martin Wilson what the district is doing to help teacher's mental health conditions.
"It's different in different buildings. You rely on one another, you rely on your building admin, you rely on the resources in the building, you have employee assistance programs. The reality is nobody wants the pandemic."
Green said after requiring an in-person, in-service day earlier this month, the district will hold a grading day on Monday, November 1, following the end of the first marking period, where teachers will have the option to work from home and get grades done without the pressure of being in school.
Green said in other ways, there are so many issues, it's tough to fix everything at once.
"Everyone would love to go back to March 11, 2020 [last day before State of Emergency], but the reality is it's not happening. Whether that's paying people per diem, it's not a money issue. We can't find substitutes in a lot of regards. We're in a better situation than most, because some districts have a 20% fill rate. Every avenue we look to turn to try to provide that support and alleviate it, another problem pops up. The reality of it, Mr. Wilson and the community, is we are trying our damndest to support everyone."
Green added that the extra burden has made it all the way to the district office, and that he's worked lunch lines to help when a school had a staff shortage.
"This is an all-hands-on-deck proposition. This isn't to minimize and to say we're not empathetic, the reality is we all have our struggles as we go through this. We'll continue to do what we need to do to be diligent to hear people's concerns and respond when we can, and not sugarcoat it and give people a B-S tag line and say we're going to prop something up that we can't deliver on, either."
In his closing statement, Fackenthall urged Red Clay leadership to make sure while they're focused on getting students caught up in the classroom, they don't lose sight of the teachers.
"If we to truly respect the tireless work our educators put forward for our students, then we must think about the conditions which we place upon them, and how to improve the experience. We must do better."