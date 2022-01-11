At the start of Gov. John Carney's latest update on how Delaware is combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, he opened the press conference by turning the floor over to doctors and hospital workers from around the state who shared stories of what their emergency rooms currently look like. All gave an impassioned plea for everyone to do their part to fight this.

Dr. LeRoi Hicks, Chief Medical Officer of Wilmington Hospital:

"This morning, we have as many patients in the emergency room with COVID-19 as we do emergency room capacity. Just coming off of clinical service, I can tell you that we have far more patients in the hospital than we currently have in patient beds, because of the very large swath of people being admitted due to critical illness. We are at a critical juncture where we've never before been, and it is particularly important that we keep people who can stay out of hospital, out of the hospital--best accomplished by people getting vaccinated and wearing these kinds of masks in public settings. We cannot afford to continue the pace we have, of patients being hospitalized."

Dr. Kelly Abbrescia, Medical Director for Emergency Services at Bayhealth:

"I'm walking out of a shift in the [Emergency Department.] I just want to share that there is so much COVID right now. We have so many sick patients. Many patients thought this was just a cold, and are surprised at how ill they are, and scared and on oxygen. It's tough, and the family members are scared, too. So we're asking you to please wear masks. Everywhere I go, I don't see many people at all with masks on in public. Please get vaccinated, please distance from each other. The medical system here in Delaware and around the world is completely overwhelmed and we need your help."

Dr. Mike Benninghoff, Section Chief of Critical Care at ChristianaCare:

"Just rounded on our extra ICU. We're currently operating at about 170% of normal. Patients are really sick. Everyone's really tired. It's a very busy weekend. exhausting, and no end in sight."

Dr. Roshan Prabhu, Associate Director of the Hospice Program and Family Medicine Residency ay Bayhealth:

"I just finished a long day on the inpatient floors where the majority of my cases were severe COVID complications in unvaccinated individuals. Omicron has changed the game with this rapid transmissibility, but one thing remains clear: Vaccines are doing exactly what they're supposed to do. Preventing severe illness and death in those who are vaccinated. Healthcare systems are being stretched beyond their limits. We're all tired of COVID; tired of seeing young, otherwise healthy individuals on ventilators; tired of delivering bad news of illness. But we can stop this. Wear a mask, get vaccinated, help protect yourself, protect our healthcare system, and those who are vulnerable who cannot receive the vaccine. Together, we can end this pandemic."

The pandemic is hitting unprecedented levels, even compared to the beginning of the the spread of this virus, when much less was known. A seven-day moving average in Delaware is approaching 3,000 cases daily, currently sitting at 2,753, and even with vaccines available and 65% of Delawareans being fully vaccinated--with 1.6 million doses administered, 93% of those 65 and older being fully vaccinated, and 75% of those 18 and older being fully vaccinated--positive cases and hospitalizations are at all time highs.

The number of those hospitalized, which Tuesday was at 734, is of particular concern, especially compared to the 474 during Delaware's previous peak. Carney called it a "discrete" number, one that doesn't care how it's compared to the number of tests conducted, only showing how many people are so sick they need to be hospitalized. COVID patients are currently taking up between 33% and 40% of space in Delaware's healthcare system. There are so many patients taking up space in emergency rooms with severe COVID symptoms, hospitals are enacting their Crisis Standards of Care protocols. Their are a set of guidelines provided to help steer doctors through the difficult decisions they will need to make determining where and when resources, treatments, and services are allocated and distributed as need surges well beyond capability.

The healthcare system has also never had to use these before.

"We've never activated or implemented these Crisis Standards of Care," said Dr. Ken Silverstein of ChristianaCare. "We are stretched beyond, and that is a combination of the volume of patients that require our services, and our ability to provide the staff and supplies to do that. So we certainly have seen surges in the past with flu, but I would say that the number of patients that we're seeing are extraordinary and precedent-setting."

The idea behind the effort is, if individuals are experiencing COVID symptoms but aren't in immediate danger, they should avoid heading to an emergency room if they can safely do so.

Carney said everyone can play a role in protecting the healthcare system: "By utilizing emergency care when when we do need it, but not when we don't; by going to other test sites to get your test your COVID-19 tests, and not to the emergency room; and to understand that each of us can help by wearing a mask, preventing the spread, and getting through this surge in COVID-19 cases."

Carney's latest update on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, arrives on the heels of his announcement Monday he would be once again instituting an indoor mask mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19. He said initially he wanted to leave the decision up to businesses he'd hoped would willingly get on board.

"Hindsight is 20/20. Obviously, we know where we are now, but I could never have predicted where we would be. I always thought we could do the mask requirement in a voluntary way," said Carney. "With the expectation that private businesses would take that step, too. They know their environment so well, and would be able to make those decisions. It appeared that that wasn't working both in the numbers and as I circulated in the community...With the hospitalization number reaching crisis proportions as it is, I didn't want to leave any tool on the table to try to stem the tide of new positive cases and more importantly, any additional hospitalizations."

The delay on instituting the mandate also means a delay in results. Carney noted the effects wouldn't been seen immediately, but hopefully, now being beyond the holidays, in a week's time, Delaware should begin to see the payoff from the mandate, and hospitals might be able to decompress a bit. Director for the Division of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay, stressed that, though the CDC has shown all kinds of masks have benefits in limiting the spread of COVID-19, Omicron's particularly contagious nature means all Delawarean's should up their game.

"We are, however, dealing with a new variant, Omicron, which is more contagious. And so while we know, and the studies show, that cloth masks can make a difference, because Omicron is so contagious, it's really important that we step it up a little and do wear the most effective masks that we can," Rattay said. "That means multiple layers of material. It also means a tight fit around the nose and the face...Cloth masks can work, but they really need to fit that criteria. So there are other masks that we talked about, like the KN95 or wearing a surgical mask with a cloth mask, that can make a difference in being even more protective."

Carney noted churches and houses of worship are currently exempt from the mask mandate due to pending litigation both in the state and nationally. While Carney encouraged anyone attending services to wear a mask, "we've got those litigation concerns...that I won't comment any more on."

More than 300 Delaware National Guard members are currently activated and assisting with COVID-19 response, with 100 new members recently trained in being a certified nursing assistant, and while some are conducting testing or assisting at vaccination clinics, director for the Delaware Emergency Management Agency AJ Schall said they've stepped up to any task issued. From delivering school children supplies and meals to working food pantry drive-thrus to PPE delivery to hospitals, they've done everything, Schall said. Now, some are being tasked with discharging duties.

"Working with the National Guard so that the hospitals can discharge patients that don't need hospital care, and that'll be fine in an alternative care setting," Carney said, adding, "I think the main thing is to get our CNAs and our National Guardsmen and women ready to go, so that the hospitals can discharge people that don't need to be there. The estimates of those patients are north of 100, based on the reports from our last call, and that's going to be our primary focus now."