"Governor [John] Carney's doing a good job," said David Lamar Wiliams Jr., a gubernatorial candidate looking to take on incumbent Carney in the Democratic primary. "I think we could do a little bit better though."
Williams, 54, lives near Camden-Wyoming and currently works for KenCrest, an organization which helps those with developmental or intellectual disabilities live fuller lives. He said he's just a regular guy. He grew up in New Jersey before moving to Delaware with his wife, and saw a need in his community and wanted to be a part of the change he'd like to see in the world.
"I'm just like you. I'm a regular person. I'm an army veteran. I commute every day going to work. I've got two cats," he said. "I'm just a little frustrated of how things are being run because America's for the people. The first thing it says in the constitution is, 'We the people, in order to form a more perfect union.' So it comes down to the people. We've got to step up and start making the change that we want to see."
There are a lot of quality of life issues in Delaware Williams said need some addressing. Things he thinks would help keep people here, and not traveling out of state.
"One of the things I see is living wage," he said. "A lot of people, like me, commute every single day to another state, because that state pays more than my state. So how can we increase the living wage in our own state, and keep those dollars in our state, and boost our economy."
Delaware also could have a more equitable approach to education, and he thinks some districts get the upper hand when everybody should be receiving the same product.
"I looked at education and I saw that some of the education in the impoverished neighborhoods wasn't up to par versus like where I live," Williams said. "I live in Caesar Rodney district where it seems like we get whatever we need...but everybody should get the same amount of education, especially if it's free. Why can't the people in Wilmington get the same amount of education as the people in Caesar Rodney or PolyTech are getting?"
Homelessness in Delaware is also a problem that should be addressed more efficiently, and something that should receive far more resources to resolve. Other states doing it well should be an inspiration, he said.
"When I'm out there in the community, I see a lot of homeless people, and I think we can do a better job at that," Williams said. "We've got to figure that out, go to other states who've been successful, find out what they're doing, and try to incorporate that in our plan.
Donald Trump's America is as split as it's ever been, and Williams thinks it's time to heal. He'd like to lead the state into a period of unity.
"Another thing that was really a pro in my heart [to run], that was really bothered me was, I was looking at Donald Trump and some of the things that he said that were dividing our nation," he said. "We can't be like that. All Americans have got to work together and try to become a better nation. We can't be divisive, against each other, that's only going to make things worse. We've got to come together as one. Because at the end of the day we are all in America."
That said, he'd like to see more accountability for police, in light of the calls for action coming from the Black Lives Matter movement. He doesn't see it as a particular problem relating to Delaware currently, but he doesn't want to see it become one.
"I would create legislation for police reform," he said. "We've got to hold police officers--the bad ones--accountable...No more racial profiling. We've got to figure out a way to get officers who're not going to uphold the law and and protect citizens--we got to get them out."
Because what the people want is what the people should get, Williams said, as it's their government, and the government should be listening to its people.
"I wanted to go out and meet with the community, and get together with the people, and see what the pulse is out there and see how we can take what they were just saying, and affect change in government," Williams said. "At the end of the day, I serve the people. They elect me because they want a leader that's going to listen to them, not somebody that's going to make a decision because he's getting some lobbying money...No, we can't work like that."