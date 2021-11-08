Over the next several months, a nice night dining out in Wilmington could also provide even more help to the independent restaurants who struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.
"Restaurants mean many things to all of us. Food is comfort. Restaurants and dining has become entertainment. Chefs have become celebrity," said Michael Hare of the Buccini/Pollin Group. "Today we commemorate all those things, how important independent restaurants are to our city, to our state, and to the country, and how we can help support them."
To help support the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC), which saw its Wilmington branch organized to fight for federal funding for small restaurateurs as the pandemic dragged on, Le Cavalier's Tyler Akin came up with the idea for a months-long celebration of all the flavor and variety that makes up Wilmington's foodie scene. And he decided to bring in some outside help to draw more attention to the event.
From December through March, household names making their way to Wilmington for special event dinners include Crafted Hospitality's Tom Colicchio, Bizarre Foods' Andrew Zimmern, owner of a number of Raleigh, NC, restaurants Ashley Christensen, Russ & Daughters' Niki Russ Federman, and Top Chef's Jennifer Carroll and Greg Gourdet. They'll team up with local headliners like Akin, Jim Burke of Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, Dan Sheridan of Stitch House, Antimo DiMeo of Bardea, and Dwain Kalup and Bryan Sikora of La Fia Bistro.
"We're going to make participant or host restaurants whole for their labor and their food cost and their beverage costs, but beyond that, all proceeds are going to be going directly to the IRC," Akin said. "So what that means is, approximately, for a $175 dinner, of which there are two, we project that about 100 of those dollars will be going directly to the IRC. So we're hoping to raise $50,000 to $75,000 for the organization."
Akin began reaching out to big names in the industry to gather star power in an effort to provoke federal response geared toward keeping independent restaurants from drowning through the pandemic. While they managed to achieve some positive momentum with the help of U.S. Sen. Chris Coons backing the Restaurants Act, Akin said it wasn't enough.
"Unfortunately, two thirds of the 300,000 applicants to that program were not funded, because the program itself was underfunded. So today, the IRC is still fighting to make those funds accessible to every restaurant that was eligible," he said. "So we're really grateful to all these celebrity chefs who are going to come into town."
The only thing that surprised Mayor Mike Purzycki was how long it took everyone to come up with such a great idea to reach out a hand to the places he's known all along were vital to Wilmington's identity.
"It seems as if what's happening here today is everybody figured out what I've known for years, and that is that the key to the success for our city is to invite the very best restaurateurs of this area, in this whole region, to come and locate in Wilmington. And boy, we've gotten some great ones," Purzycki said.
They are responsible for the thousands of visitors Wilmington sees, the young people who move into the city, and the people who choose to make Wilmington their workplace.
"So I couldn't be happier [with] everybody who believes in this strategy for our city and believes in the great business that is really your belief system, more than a way to make money. It's just something you do, and we couldn't be happier to have you here," Purzycki said. "I look forward to supporting this effort in every way we can."
Events begin December 9th and range in price from $100 per plate to $275. Tickets are available online at EventBrite.