"December's a big month for holiday parties. People getting together. It usually carries us, our staff especially, through January and February," said Gianmarco Martuscelli, owner of Klondike Kate's in Newark. "Making it uncomfortable for people to go into restaurants is just pushing more house parties, and I think you're not going to really see a change, unfortunately. I kind of feel like we've been targeted, in a sense."
Restaurant owners are again facing restrictions and limitations handed down from Governor John Carney's office regarding the capacity at which any facility may operate due to spiking cases of COVID-19. The Delaware Restaurant Association is now petition the governor's office, and all elected officials, to hear them out: they're not responsible for the spread.
The DRA's Carrie Leishman said owners are frustrated, as the rules they're following have led to local establishments forced to close their doors for good, while big box stores remain open.
"It was sort of an action-alert petition that we sent out to all of our members, workers, and community supporters," Leishman said. "It was really for our industry to share their personal stories on how the 30% restrictions are going to affect them...We really thought it was important because people were frustrated, and they had the right to speak to their elected officials and to the governor's office themselves. We really did want to ask them to share how it was going to affect them, how it was going to affect their families, because it's not just the businesses. It's the workforce that's threatened here, right before the holidays."
Restaurants have been doing everything they can to keep customers safe, at the behest of public health officials. Ryan German, owner of Cafe Gelato in Newark, says he hopes these latest restrictions won't last long, especially since he's put so much money into outfitting his location with COVID-19 safety protocols.
"We've put a lot of dividers up. So we have these French doors that we've painted, and we're divided them between seats, and we have six feet between tables," said Newark's Caffe Gelato owner Ryan German. "We want to be back open at 50 or 60% as soon as possible. I'm hoping that that's December 1st."
That crowds must be restricted at locations taking regulations seriously while there's been no impact on other members of the business community seems unfair, Leishman said.
"We've always, always asked the governor's office to be fair when he levies restrictions on the business community, and we felt extremely scapegoated and targeted when the governor's office, right before Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, was looking to restrict our restaurant capacity, while there was no direct proof that any threat of COVID is coming from restaurants at all. We found that to be very unfair while they're allowing for the crowds at malls, and the crowds at the outlets, and the crowds at Big Retail, quite frankly."
But Leishman doesn't even think restaurants are to blame. She says contact tracers ask those who test positive if they've been to a restaurant since they've been diagnosed, but they don't ask much else that would show restaurants aren't to blame.
"If you limit people dining in restaurants, you're going to push more people inside, to indoor--and unregulated--spaces...They should really be looking at that and not punishing us," she said. "[Contact tracers are] not asking people with COVID true questions that link to restaurants. For example, they're saying, basically, 'Where have you gone? Have you been to a restaurant?' And people who are responding 'Yes,' are not [being asked,] did they go through the drive-thru? Did they get carry-out? Were they outside or inside? There's nobody asking, did they go to an office? Nobody's asking did they go to retail? So we're not even asking complete questions. It's linking people to us without asking if they'd been anywhere else."
The restrictions targeting restaurants have been focused on the idea that they are unique in that visitors have to take off their masks to eat, something for which few other establishments would have a need.
"We asked to see credible data linking restaurants to the spread. There's not been an outbreak, in a wide way, at restaurants. We haven't seen anything, actually, like we've seen in nursing homes and like we've seen in the chicken processing plants. There's no credible data," Leishman said. "We are unique in that, when someone is brought to the table and sits down, they must take off their mask to eat. But that really isn't causing a spread, sitting across from their family member and eating dinner."
In the spring, Leishman said 40% of local establishments chose to remain closed because they knew they wouldn't be able to continue operations with a maximum of 30% capacity. She said they need more help at a federal and state level, and an extra $25 million in CARES Act funding being made available isn't going to keep more establishments from closing down permanently.
"The workforce had the benefit and the safety net of the federal unemployment dollars. None of that exists any longer. So there's a real threat," she said. "We say about 30% of our businesses could eventually go under. It's not even a matter of really who or what, it's really a matter of, how long? Restaurants cannot operate below margins for very long. Whatever their individual stressors are, they can't do it. They cannot do it."
The DRA petition asks Carney to do the following when making any future decisions or considering any future actions:
- Regulations and decisions regarding restaurant operations should be based on facts and complete contact tracing data and not hypothetical simulations of transmission.
- When restrictive regulations are imposed, such as capacity limitations or shutdowns, it should be clear what health metrics must be achieved to return to the previous level.
- Restaurant operations should be treated no differently as any other retail establishments. Restricting indoor dining and not monitoring holiday shopping crowds is both dangerous and unfair.
- Restaurants depend on communication and advance notice for any possible change in regulation.
Restaurants have lost an estimated $900 million since the beginning of the pandemic and shutdowns in March, impacting one in ten Delawareans who make up the First State's 50,000-strong restaurant industry workforce. In the meantime, Leishman urged everyone doing holiday shopping this year to do what they can to help prop up their favorite local restaurants by buying gift cards and carry out whenever possible because, without community support, local favorites will disappear.