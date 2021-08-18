Violence hasn't suddenly disappeared in Wilmington, with two more shootings reported in Hedgeville and the East Side just this week, but Rev. Ty Johnson never expected a miracle ceasefire.
"We've just got to keep plowing, because it's not going to stop overnight," he said. "We've just got to do what we're doing."
The pastor and Dr. Ravenna Brown recently helped pull together the Peace on the Streets: Healing Beyond Bullies and Bullets rally held at Wilmington's Brown-Burton Winchester Park on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Johnson estimated between 300 to 400 people flowed through during the course of the event, designed to bring a community together to start healing from the trauma of protracted violence across inner-city neighborhoods and a prolonged pandemic that disproportionately affected lower income and minority communities.
"We have a spiritual and moral commitment. We were called to infuse and to transform the conversation around shootings," he said. "And we were able to do that."
Bringing the community together--to make the individuals who make up the community feel the connection between each other--is integral to beginning to put an end to the ongoing issues said communities face, at least in terms of physical violence.
While they were able to make a dent in COVID-19 vaccination efforts, with about a dozen people receiving the shot, Johnson said the much more noticeable area of success was their recruitment of MOB members.
"We were able to recruit our MOB. We set out, as I told you, to recruit moms or men on every block, as many blocks as we could, and we had about 29 folks sign up," he said. "That, to me, that was powerful, because we were able to walk away and say, 'Hey, we have a measurable outcome. This is a measurable outcome.'"
It was a good start, but Johnson said it's only the beginning. First things first, he said they need to start training up the members they recruited, the initial wave of what he hopes will grow to a group swelling with hundreds of members.
"We're going to re-circle the wagons around the MOB, folks who sign up to be a man or a mom on the block, we're gonna get them trained lightly. Not that they will become snitches or that we'll expect them to be some kind of emergency frontline workers. But they are frontline caretakers on the block," he said. "This is an ongoing recruitment process. We need about 200 to 300 of these folks who will work on our blocks just to be a safe person. That's all we're asking. Be that safe place for young person...We're missing a lot of those important cornerstones in our communities because people have been forced to survive."
Modeled after a study from Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, Johnson said blocks will be inventoried to see what kind of resources are available in every spot, so a networking chain can be established to provide whatever kind of need presents itself, especially for children.
"We could get a grip. We can turn this thing around," he said. "We really can turn it around. What it's going to take is that kind of stuff."
But it will also take a continuing effort to host events that bridge communities, and an important aspect of that is not just getting rallies organized, but making sure each community finds a way to support the efforts of another. He used 3rd District Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver's summer jazz concert on Saturday, August 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.--also at Brown-Burton Winchester Park--or Pastor A.J. Harding's HOODFEST rally currently scheduled for September 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Helen Chambers Park, as examples.
"I think what we need to do as a community...Let's start to look at the folks who now are stepping up," Johnson said. "There's been about four or five family barbecues since [Peace on the Streets] that have been successful. Keep an eye on Brown-Burton Winchester Park. We went to plow that ground and to make it fertile...I'd like to enhance some of the rallies that are coming up. We all should get together. I shouldn't be trying to have a rally over in Brown-Burton Winchester Park, when he's having a rally over the hill in Chambers Park. I should be supporting him. And if he needs juices, or whatever he needs for the young people, I get that. If he needs sound system, or can't get this from Parks and Recreation, we get that. That's how we grow stronger. We go stronger together."