The Delaware Department of Justice unveiled Monday the state's first-ever dedicated Human Trafficking Unit (HTU), which will collaborate closely and directly with law enforcement and advocacy groups to provide resources for such cases to build them as strongly as possible.
"This state has made substantial strides not only in recognizing human trafficking for what it is, but in educating the public in terms of enforcement, through law enforcement officers, and in terms of our own laws," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings unveiling the individuals who would make up the unit. "Thanks to the people in this room, combating human trafficking has been a top priority of my administration, and it's an issue where we've had to be creative. Because, by their nature, these crimes happen in the shadows, and they are committed by increasingly sophisticated criminals."
When she got her start, Jennings recalled having to deal with the Route 40 serial killer, Delaware's only known serial killer, as just a young prosecutor.
She detailed how many of his victims were sex workers who'd been abducted, tortured, and murdered. Witnessing women who'd disappeared from society due to childhood trauma, ongoing abuse, and drug addiction being brutally murdered because they were easy targets placed human trafficking as a top priority during Jennings' rise through the DOJ.
"No more could I ever drive down Rt. 40 and see women walking along Route 40, knowing what they were doing, and never giving it a second thought," she said. "These are real people. They experienced real pain. And it is incumbent upon all of us standing here today to act in concert to eradicate human trafficking in all its forms. Because sex work is only one of many forms of human trafficking in this state."
To accomplish this, the HTU was formed, led by Family Division Director Abigail Rodgers and staffed by two full-time Deputy Attorneys General. Rodgers a veteran prosecutor, has also served as the President of the Board of Directors for Prevent Child Abuse Delaware, as Commander of the Child Predator Task Force, and as the inaugural Chair of the Human Trafficking Interagency Coordinating Council.
They'll work closely with Delaware law enforcement officer and Brian Moore, current chair of the Human Trafficking Interagency Coordinating Council, to build strong cases against predators committing human trafficking in the First State.
"Human trafficking is a very complicated problem involving many agencies and many issues. Part of the problem out of the gate is that people don't understand what it is and what it looks like here in Delaware. I think, instinctually now, people get that it probably involves our most vulnerable populations, like our runaway youth or immigrant populations," Rodgers said. "The reality is, and I tell you this having been in this space for 10 years, there is no one profile to a trafficker. They may be a mom, a dad, a boyfriend, an employer. And there's no one profile to a victim. They may be the daughter, the girlfriend, the employee. The reality is that trafficking knows no bounds, social or economic, which adds to the layers of complexity. The mission of this unit is simple: We intend to eradicate human trafficking in the state of Delaware."
The issue is real, Jennings said, and officials know they're only truly aware of the tip of the iceberg. In the last five years, the attorney general says they've been involved in more than 50 arrests for human trafficking cases.
She cited examples of the ongoing problem. In 2016 two men were arrested in Sussex County while using local motels to operate a sex trafficking ring with no fewer than eight victims, on whom the men used verbal abuse, heroin, and economic dependency to control.
A Dover Air Force Base airman was arrested and received a 10-year prison sentence for exploiting a homeless 15-year-old runaway, who he had picked up and sexully abused for months while she stayed in the barracks.
A man who was profiting from sex trafficking at massage parlors in all three counties was caught and convicted of a crime under a first-of-its-kind Delaware Civil Racketeering statute. Jennings said expansion of these unorthodox and outside-the-box methods of prosecution would be a primary focus of the HTU.
"Law enforcement shares the concern, the empathy, the desire to seek justice for the victims that have at times been underrepresented. The realities for these victims that have found themselves being controlled by their trafficker through force, fraud, or coercion, [is that they] demand that the entire criminal justice system work together to seek justice for these victims," said Delaware State Police Lt. Col. Daniel Meadows. "We will continue to be active partners to investigate these manipulative traffickers. We will continue to train and develop expertise to bring quality cases to the Department of Justice to prosecute these violent predatory offenders."
Moore is now the chair of the Human Trafficking Interagency Coordinating Council, but he got involved in this issue when he was 16 and working as an emergency medical technician. In a year where he responded to 425 ambulance calls, 100 of those responses involved the victims of a sex crime or of sex workers who were violated.
"To a 16-year-old that couldn't tell you the difference between prostitution and human trafficking, and all I knew is that they were hurt and they needed help," Moore said. "We took them to the hospital and we helped. And that hasn't changed for 30-plus years now. I'm in the same role now. Someone needs help, our job on the council is to try and make sure that they get it."
The HTU will focus on a holistic approach that emphasizes collaboration with public and nonprofit partners, raising awareness, supporting survivors, engaging in community outreach, and eradicating trafficking through education, prevention, and, when appropriate, prosecution, Jennings said after the event. The Unit is currently already managing several ongoing investigations.