"It's raining cats and dogs in Claymont today, here at River Road Park," said County Executive Matt Meyer at the ribbon cutting for New Castle County's latest bark park.
A little thunder and a lot of rain threatening the smell of wet dog couldn't stop county and state officials from getting together to celebrate the official opening of the new dog park at 610 River Road Friday, July 2, 2021.
The park was the brainchild of State Representative Debra Heffernan (D-Brandywine Hundred), who reached out to County Councilman John Cartier to get the ball rolling (or thrown, as it were.)
"This really was...a tremendous partnership," Meyer said. "Yet another way, the state and the county are partnering to make things better, not just for the people of New Castle County and the people of Claymont, but to some of our dog friends here."
The partnership was all about love, Heffernan said, as she knows how her constituents' four-legged friends are adored.
"Let me just say that this was a partnership between our councilman, John Cartier, and me," she said. "So state and county together to make this happen for the residents of the area, because we love dogs and we love our districts."
Spaces like these have become so necessary over the previous year, Cartier said, and they'll become even more important moving forward, so he was happy to see the space put to use in a way that gives residents a safe way to come together.
"As we come out of the pandemic, we have understood how important our parks are," Cartier said. "People can come out, social distance, and enjoy being outside. As we emerge from the pandemic, they're even more important. People could come here and socialize and get reacquainted with each other, exercise their dogs. It's a great amenity."
And healthy dogs translates into a healthy community, Meyer said.
"We, for the past 15 months, have been encouraging people to physically distance. Social distance, that was only between humans. You could always stay close to your dogs. Dog health is...really important to our mental health, and our community's mental health," he said. "So, all the jokes we can bear here about opening our bark park--both the small dog bark park and the large dog bark park--on such a rainy day. It is vitally important that we keep our dogs healthy."