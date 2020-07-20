Maggie Jones wants to fix a major issue she said she sees with the current New Castle County administration.

"One of the things that I don't see is transparency. People often campaign on transparency, and I don't see that. I really don't."

Jones, 46, of Middletown, graduated from Widener University School of Law with a degree in Corporate Business Law and has worked in public service for 25 years. She says New Castle County could be operating so much more securely and efficiently if someone had taken the time to set rules focused on improving the experience for the people who work in government and for the people for whom the government works.

"That's not something that I see with the county government right now," she said. "You have the sexual harassment lawsuit that's currently outstanding. If they had taken the time to look at their current policies, they would have been in compliance and they would have been able to resolve that issue. But they didn't. It was drawn out and it wasn't handled correctly at all."

She said focusing on where New Castle County's money is going would be a priority for her as part of that transparency platform.

"One of the things that I want to do is develop a compliance program with a government agency for New Castle County government. That will create transparency; that creates the rules around how we're supposed to be spending our money. You may have a checkbook online that indicates that money is going out, yeah we see it, you can you can type it in and you can see this checkbook, but that doesn't tell me if that money was supposed to be spent that way...So that's one of my promises: to bring to New Castle County a true transparent government. You're going to be able to access it, you're going to be able to see how this money is being spent."

Jones got her start as a single mom raising three children, in the Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance, then eventually moving to the Division of Child Support Enforcement before going back o the Department of Labor for another 17 years. She additionally has experience working in New Castle County's Vo-Tech district providing services for at-risk youths and is currently the instructional coordinator at the Middletown center.

"I've worked half of my career providing direct services, serving the people who are most in need: people with barriers to employment, people who have experienced limited accessibility to the services they need in order to be self sufficient and independent," she said. "And then the other half of my career has been developing policies, managing the state and federal side, partnering with nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, faith-based organizations and working to deliver services to individuals most in need within our community."

She said it's important those looking to make an impact on the lives of those most in need within their community have experienced those hardships first hand so they know exactly how impactful each decision really is as they are made, so they are made more thoughtfully--Decisions like applying for a federal grant and taking a significant portion of what would have applied to statewide funds and squirreling them away for one's own county.

"I completely disagree with [Matt Meyer] retaining those funds from the federal government," she said. "The state has requested 85% of those funds in return so that they can help to replenish the UI fund. I agree with that. I further agree that the state has taken the lead on the COVID response, and I think they've done a great job with that and communicating with the residents of the state of Delaware. You don't need New Castle County muddying the waters even more and stepping in and taking money away from the state, because what that does is it creates an inequitable division throughout the state residents itself. Delaware's a small state, we don't need to do that and create a divide. We need to work together and make sure that everyone in this state is represented, especially in a time of crisis and of a pandemic."

There is a current, "inability to work well with others and partner well with others and communicate effectively with others," in the administration and it's time for someone who knows how to work effectively with others to hold the position of Executive. Her experience, she says, gives her a leg up, but she also knows she doesn't have all the answers.

"I'm not going to have all the answers. I'm not an expert in everything--by no means--and I'm not going to claim to be. But I am going to reach out to those experts in the area, and those are the people that live there, the people that live in those communities, I want to make sure that we are taking care of them and we are listening to them, because I believe it's government's job to reach out to them. It's not the other way around. It shouldn't be that the community has to struggle to access their government, to fight for what they need, because that takes a strong person and oftentimes people give up because they're tired of fighting the system, they're tired of trying to get a hold of the right person to actually see results, especially in government. I'm going to flip that, and I'm going to make sure that we are out there."