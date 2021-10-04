"It's bull****," said NAACP Delaware President Richard "Mouse" Smith. "What [police] are doing to all Black folks, when they know they've done something wrong, they charge them with bull**** charges."

Community activists and attorneys for Dwayne Brown, seen in surveillance footage that has since gone viral having his head slammed into a wall several times before he is ultimately arrested, announced at a rally Monday their intentions to file a federal lawsuit against the city.

"Today, we stand here because, yet again, the trust of the community has been breached by the actions of police officers right here in the city of Wilmington," said Coby Owens, chair of the NAACP's Police Reform Committee. "While we stand here because of what happened on September 21, let us be mindful that it is not just about that one incident; that we have seen a pattern of mistrust and misconduct among the police when dealing with black and brown communities here in the city of Wilmington. This is about decency, justice, and, frankly, accountability."

As part of their messaging Monday, Owens said the organization is calling for the release of all body camera footage, any additional surveillance footage collected, and for the officer to be removed from his position following his interaction with Brown.

"We're here because we're tired of empty statements and sympathies," Owens said. "We deserve action and we deserve accountability, and we as a community deserve it right now. What we saw on September 21st in the video that recently went viral, was the officer abusing his power, using excessive force--unnecessary force--to abuse a community member."

Wilmington Police Department officials declined to identify the arresting officer other than stating he is a three-year Patrol Division veteran. Attorneys for Brown have identified the officer by name, though WDEL has not yet been able to independently verify. Smith said the officer in question was already known to the Black community.

"Today, we stand here again--again--[because of] police brutality," Smith said. "With a young man getting his head bashed in, a young lady getting her hair pulled like crazy, [it's] the same officer. This is a guy that the neighborhood knows. This was a guy that goes around the community and abuses and hurts people. It's time for us to get justice in the Black community, which we haven't had."

Attorneys representing Brown also represented the McDole family, who filed suit against the city following the fatal shooting of wheelchair-bound Jeremy McDole by city police officers also six years to the day prior, on September 23, 2015. A federal lawsuit was filed, and settled, in 2016 in that case.

"The city of Wilmington admitted that they were going to regularly review their policies, especially dealing with de-escalation, and promised the community that they would have the state-of-the-art policies," said attorney Thomas Crumplar. "The McDole family believed them. But we no longer believe them."

If the officer in question joined the force only three years ago, Crumplar pointed out, he would have received the training Wilmington officials promised would follow in the wake of McDole's death. Why, then, he wanted to know, was the situation involving Brown approached so aggressively.

"That means that officer became a police officer while the city of Wilmington was supposedly having the new state-of-the-art training to de-escalate. Community policing. But instead, we saw an officer on the video that reminds us of somebody 100 years ago, like [Theophilus Eugene 'Bull' Connor] in Birmingham, Alabama. At this point, we demand--not only for the Brown family, but for the community, so that trust and transparency could begin--that the city of Wilmington immediately release the body camera, all video cameras, release the name of the officer so to help witnesses come forward to complete the investigation. Let this investigation not simply be another cover-up. Full and fair transparency."

Going so far as to say he agrees the Wilmington police chief, silent on the issue so far citing an ongoing investigation into the matter, should be removed from his position, New Castle County councilman Jea Street said the buck stops at the top of the chain.

"The continuation of these heinous incidents involving racial hatred cannot continue. And in our view, leadership is responsible for what transpired in that regard. Enough is enough," Street said. "We cannot, and will not, continue down this path without continuing to fight for fairness and justice and change in this police department."

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki's response to the video, stating it was "deeply concerning," was more of a concern to Street, he said.

"The mayor's response...in simply saying it's troubling? That statement by itself is troubling," he said. "It is a woefully insufficient response, to date, on the part of a mayor."