New legislation being introduced by state Sen. Nicole Poore looks to boost Delaware's workforce coming out of the pandemic by providing free college credits to Delaware Technical Community College to prepare job-seeking individuals for new careers in fields that are of high demand.
"I really think this could be one of the most important and impactful bills we pass this year, because it has the ability to dramatically improve the lives of the very people hit hardest by the economic impact of COVID-19," said Poore. "The way we're going to do that is by leveraging an existing state program that has a proven track record of success at lifting up young people and putting them on the path to prosperity."
The Student Excellence Equals Degree (SEED) program, which has already provided access to a college education to nearly 13,000 individuals who have graduated high school since 2005, will undergo a facelift in Senate Bill 12, becoming SEED+ and opening the scholarship program to adults and others previously excluded. The move will allow those hundreds of newly eligible to enter non-credit workforce development programs or academic credentialed courses at Delaware Tech. Nearly all can be transferred to Delaware's other four-year colleges and universities.
"We set some awful records for unemployment, during this pandemic," Poore said. "For some, their old jobs may never return. That's why expanding SEED to reach those adults who would benefit most from learning new job skills is critical at this point in our state's history."
Previously, SEED restricted program access to recent high school graduates who had a GPA of 2.5 or higher and no previous felony convictions. However, under the new iteration, the provision requiring students to enroll in community college immediately after graduation is eliminated; expands scholarship eligibility to 10 semesters and for individuals who have previously obtained GEDs or Delaware State Board of Education endorsed secondary credentials; and expands eligibility to include individuals previously convicted of non-violent felonies and drug-related violent felonies.
"Our need to invest in and rebuild our nation's middle class has been [made] more apparent than ever by the COVID 19 pandemic, which has taken a tremendous toll on Delaware's economy and the working class families of our state," she said. "Many of our constituents and neighbors were forced out of work--and out of the workforce--by the drastic, necessary decisions our nation was forced to make to keep people alive. As we near the end of this crisis, we owe it to those families to help them achieve a better life than the ones that they left behind in March of 2020."
The bill's primary sponsor in the state House, Majority Leader Val Longhurst pointed out the bill would not only achieve accessibility for those impacted by COVID, but also provides a "forward-thinking" approach to retraining individuals for what a Delaware future would look like, pandemic or not.
"We know that higher education is the truest path to prosperity...Higher education in any form has been the gateway to the middle class for generations of Americans. It's how we lift ourselves up, fulfill our dreams, and build a safe and stable home for our children," she said. "Right now, there's a greater need for access to higher education than perhaps ever before. Thousands of neighbors in Delaware have lost their jobs as a result of this pandemic. Even as we begin the journey toward recovery, it's likely that the opportunities we will see created in the future will be different from the jobs that existed before COVID. That's why we need to act now to ensure that Delaware is ready for what comes next in our workforce, is prepared to seize those new opportunities."
President of Delaware Tech Dr. Mark Brainard echoed the sentiment of being necessary now as much for what the future holds as it is for response to the pandemic, and noted a Georgetown University study predicted 65% of jobs in the new economy will require "some type of post-high school credential."
"The timing of this legislation couldn't be better as Delaware emerges from the post-COVID economy and we look at so many jobs that have changed--and will continue to change--going into the future," he said. "The legislation that you're proposing today really does reflect not just the changes in the current economy, but anticipates what Delaware will need in the future to remain competitive."
He also noted not only does it provide access to education, but helps keep those attaining a degree out of unmanageable debt as they move into their future plans, with students often graduating from traditional paths six figures in the red and delaying life dreams like a home.
The bill finds support from more than half of Delaware legislators, Democrat and Republican, from all four caucuses. Pamela Ridgeway, chief diversity officer and vice president of talent at ChristianaCare, said she was glad the bill had so much support, as moves like this help them diversify their team by adding graduates who might not otherwise have had an opportunity to pursue higher education.
"We believe that in order to have healthier patients, and a healthier Delaware, we have to have a diverse and thriving healthcare workforce that is able to meet the needs of our neighbors--a workforce that is as diverse as the patients we serve," Ridgeway said. "A diverse workforce allows us to better advance health equity initiatives, eliminate disparities in underserved communities, and increase access to quality care for those who are in need."
The SEED program has directly led to students like Ayushi Shah, a medical lab technician at DelTech, the U.S. ambassador for the World Literacy Foundation, and president of National Student Leadership and Success, who was the first college student from her family. It helped people like DelTech biological sciences student Dalton Brunel, who plans to join a Delaware hospital or open a practice in the state thanks to the foundation SEED provided.
Now, SEED+ hopes to expand on successes like those by seeking to "retool Delaware's workforce for the challenges of the 21st century, a major priority right now, given that our state's higher education attainment rate lags behind the national average," said Poore. "It also seeks to address the issues faced by hundreds of our neighbors who are, right now, struggling to make ends meet due to the economic collateral damage of the worst public health crisis of our lifetimes. We owe these folks more than our thanks. We owe them an opportunity for a better life, and SEED+ is that opportunity--and I intend to make it a reality."