A teenage girl has been missing for more than a month-and-a-half.
Alexis Marrero, now 15, lives in Bear and attends M.O.T. Charter High School. Speaking Wednesday at Delaware State Police Troop Two, Jennifer Marrero has a message for her daughter:
"If you are having a chance to see this, we want you to come home. We want you to call home. And if you're with somebody who's not letting you come home, I know you're a very smart girl and you'll figure out a way."
State Police said Alexis was at Christiana Mall on October 1st, and left her cellphone behind when she left. Police don't know who she was with at the time.
Interviews and investigative leads indicate she used other cellphones and engaged with members of the public to try to get transportation or possibly find places to stay.
Alexis was apparently seen in Cecil County on October 7th. Some other leads have also come from the public.
Anyone who has seen her, knows where she is or may have heard from her is urged to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Alexis Marrero was last seen wearing a black jacket and shirt, frayed blue jeans, and red, black and white sneakers.
"We really need people to help," Jennifer Marrero stated. "If you've seen her, you need to call the phone number. You need to let us know."
"We really need everybody to help us."
