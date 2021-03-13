Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 Sunday morning, but not everybody's on board with that.
Among Daylight Saving Time's detractors is AAA Mid-Atlantic's Ken Grant, who said losing an hour of sleep causes problems in several ways.
"Health experts say that you see an increase in heart attacks right around the time we do this clock change--it's a disruption to our sleep cycles, and of course, for AAA's concerns, you also see a rise in crashes in the week following this kind of a time change," said Grant.
Grant said the increase is due to the loss of an hour of sleep, which can lead to drowsy driving.
He mentioned additional reasons why turning clocks ahead an hour in the Spring can be troublesome.
"If you're a parent with kids or you have pets, you know that they're not paying attention to what a clock on the wall says," said Grant.
The modern idea of Daylight Saving Time, called "Summer Time" outside the United States, was first proposed in 1895 by New Zealand entomologist George Hudson, and it was adopted by several countries as an energy-saving measure during World War I.
During World War II, it became more common, and every state in the US now observes it, except Arizona and Hawaii.