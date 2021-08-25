A familiar face in the Republican party is hoping third time's a charm.
Lee Murphy's message Wednesday was one he's revealed twice before: "I'm announcing my candidacy for the United States Congress to represent Delaware in the House of Representatives."
Murphy hopes to challenge incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester for her seat in the upcoming 2022 election, and was set to officially kick off his campaign with a scheduled rally on August 25, 2021, in front of the Old State House.
Murphy lost a 2018 primary campaign for the same seat against challenger Scott Walker--who would go on to lose to Blunt Rochester, who has held the seat since 2016--and in 2020 lost in the general election to the incumbent. He was undeterred, saying there were a lot of positive signs in the previous cycle, and this time, there would be far fewer hurdles.
"In 2020, we did have a very successful campaign. We had some obstacles to overcome. We had Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, we had to overcome COVID, we had mail-in ballots," Murphy said. "We still received almost 197,000 votes. And we did win the machine ballots on Election Day, which I'm very proud of. We still have a little ways to go climbing that mountain to get to the top. In this next election in 2022, we have to get 45,000 voters to vote for Lee Murphy to get the 50.1%. And we're going to find those 45,000 voters in the next coming months before election day in November 2022. We can and will find those voters."
The timing is also optimal, he believes. On the national stage, Murphy hopes with President Joe Biden's approval rating faltering in light of what Murphy painted as a botched Afghanistan extraction, Republicans can retake seats in Congress after a Trump re-election loss also resulted in turning over the Lower Chamber to Democrat rule.
"We'll start with this catastrophe in Afghanistan. What Joe Biden has not done. We are in a situation where we have United States citizens, really, at the mercy of the Taliban at this particular time," Murphy said. "Our citizens should have been evacuated. There should have been a plan. Our military should be there protecting our citizens until they're all removed...I would have made sure that our citizens would have been taken out of Afghanistan safely. Look, if the Dutch can do it--they've already done it. They've got their people out. We, the United States, should be able to do it."
And locally, Murphy said he believes citizens want someone who's going to protect them, and pointed to the ongoing violence occurring in Wilmington as a situation Democratic guidance has failed to remedy.
"We have no industry, we have no real jobs in the state. Coming out of COVID, we have to provide jobs for our citizens in the state. And we have to make sure our economy is back on track," he said. "The bottom line here is that the Democrats...can't protect us abroad. They can't protect us on our southern border, and they can't protect our streets. That's the bottom line. And that will resonate with the residents of this state, or any other state, come election time 2022. We have to have a safe country. We have to have a southern border that is secure. We have to have our streets secure. We can't have Wilmington be a shooting gallery. We can't. We have to be safe before anything else can be accomplished."
Murphy also said, while he hopes to see a red swing in voting, he's ready to work with anyone.
"I think that this election in 2022 will be probably the most important election that we've had in the history of our country. I look forward to working with a Republican Congress. We need to take back Congress. Our chances are excellent to take back Congress. And we need to send a Republican congressman to Washington D.C. to represent the people of this great state," he said. "I was a train conductor and train engineer for Amtrak for many years. I know Joe Biden personally, I talked to him many times on the train. I know him well, he knows me well. Quite frankly, I'd be able to work with Joe Biden or whoever else is president in the future. I look forward to working with our president."
Murphy has also run for Delaware state Senate in 2000 and 2002.