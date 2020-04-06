Beebe Healthcare officials hosted a virtual town hall Monday night to address citizen concerns regarding the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 6, 2020, a panel of Beebe representatives--including Dr. David Tam, President & CEO, Rick Schaffner, Executive Vice President & COO, Dr. Bill Chasanov, Infectious Disease Physician, Marcy Jack, VP, Chief Quality & Safety Officer, and Tom Protack, President of the Beebe Medical Foundation--discussed different aspects of the "emergency."
"Our mission at Beebe Healthcare is to take care of everyone who works [in Delaware], lives here, and visits here," said Tam.
He said the method for reporting numbers to politicians have been updated after some confusion over ho many patients are currently being treated, and who among them is a Delaware resident. He called citing specific numbers of Delaware residents versus out-of-state residents "challenging."
"I think one of the challenges we have in dealing with out community is protecting ourselves, practicing social distancing and shelter-in-place," Schaffner said. "I will tell you...in a private setting, you don't have to be sitting in a room with the mask on."
He said one goal of the system is to get every resident screened.
"First and foremost, we believe everyone should be screened...screening is not testing," he said. "Everyone should be monitoring for fever, shortness of breathe, or a new cough."
Those who spot those symptoms should reach out and contact your primary care physician immediately for a screening, to see if further testing is necessary. He also announced Beebe Healthcare had setup a line for screening at 302.645.3200, should an individual without a primary care physician find themselves falling ill.
"If you're not acutely ill, call that line or your primary care physician," he said. "Don't go to the emergency room unless you're acutely ill."
If a physician determines it's necessary for a patient to receive further testing, Schaffner said it's important to self-quarantine,
"If you've been determined to have the need to be tested, you need to self-quarantine...until the test results come back."
Beebe wants to conduct their own testing by next week, Schaffner said, to "give us a much more rapid turn-around," on results. He added facilities are currently working with a "robust stock" of ventilators, but they're assessing their needs every day via a "full, four-phase surge plan."
"It's one of the most interesting challenges in my 38 years as a registered nurse," he said. "it's led to a great partnership across the state of Delaware...[we're] as best prepared as we believe we can be."
It was important for people to understand this isn't just a "bad flu," Chasanov said, as some misinformed or malicious individuals like to proclaim on social media.
"While I agree that this virus is similar to the flu in the way that it's spread, whats different about this is something called the 'infectivity rate,'" he said.
He explained the flu has a rate of spreading from one individual to one, possibly two others, while COVID-19 is rated as highly as one individual possibly spreading to up to three other new individuals
"Keep a 'hockey stick' away from everyone, if possible," Chasanov said.
"The CDC released new information that encourages members of the public to wear cloth face coverings," said Jack, adding people may be asymptomatic or in the early stages of infection before knowing they're ill. "Using gloves is not really recommended for members of the public, because it can give you a false sense of security."
Jack added it's not recommended to wear gloves because, when someone doesn't wear gloves, they're more cognizant of what they touch and will practice good hand hygiene before touching anything else, adding it's important to clean under those fingernails. Wearing any outer-protection also does not mean social distancing guidelines should be discarded.
"We're preparing to have a surge of patients who may need to be hospitalized," she said. "We may see a second surge of patients if people stop following social distance guidelines."
She stressed it's important to remain distanced so that there's no new flare-up of the disease within the community.
"Beebe Healthcare stands ready to take care of you, and our community," Tam closed. "I am absolutely confident that will will, together, prevail."
The Beebe discussion took place the evening before the next planned update from public health officials. On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Governor John Carney will be joined by Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, and A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, at 1 p.m.