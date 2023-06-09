Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Wilmington attracts visitors with their Greek Festival for the food, music, art and culture.
Regulars Christina and Joe McDermott return to the Greek Festival each year for their favorite foods and the atmosphere.
Moving to Pennsylvania 20 years ago when they got married, the McDermotts have been coming every year since; they've even gone so far as to have written it on their calendar this year so they wouldn't miss their beloved Baklava.
The woman behind some of the McDermott's favorite treats, Karen Schillinger, says that some of the festival's hot commodities remind her of her childhood.
"The slow Greek cooking, the Keftedes (Greek homemade meatballs), the sweets, [and] the Tsoureki bread just brings me right back immediately," Schillinger says.
Visitors return to the Greek Festival each year, but so do vendors.
Schillinger is a member of the church and has been selling pastries there that proudly reflect her heritage.
"All of the pastries are from all around Greece," says Schillinger. "Some of them are traditional Christmas cookies and some are just anytime cookies."
Food has proven to be a huge part of the Greek culture, but so has its music and dancing.
Bouzouki player for the Greek band, Atlantis, Harry Karapalides and his band have been playing at Greek events for around 40 years, including this one since it started over 3 decades ago.
"I like the set up where people are outside," says Karapalides. "People are buying a bottle of wine, some beer, gyros, Souvlaki and meet friends. It's fun-- it's just a nice family atmosphere."
The festival has transported some to their family kitchen when they were kids, while others imagine themselves in a place they've never been before by merely using their senses.
Until Saturday, from 11 to 11, visitors can still attend the Holy Trinity Greek Festival.