Delaware State Police are investigating a crash around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, October 18, 2020, that killed a motorcyclist from Odenton, Maryland.
Troopers say the 30-year old woman was riding a motorcycle in the left lane of southbound I-95 just before the Welcome Center when a vehicle changed lanes in front of her.
Investigators say the motorcyclist attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the left side of the vehicle, and was thrown from the bike.
The victim was treated at the scene by New Castle County paramedics but was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
The drive of the other vehicle, a 29-year old woman from Woodbury, New Jersey, was not hurt.