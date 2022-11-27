Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators are working to determine what sparked a pair of fires over the weekend, one which left a man critically injured, and another in which a man was found dead inside a burning house.
Five Points Fire Company crews were called to the 100 block of Mary Street in Richardson Park around 2 a.m. Sunday, and found flames shooting from the two-story building.
2 people who lived in the second-floor apartment escaped unharmed, but firefighters and Elsmere police had to rescue a 49-year-old man who was trapped on the first floor-he was taken to Christiana Hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
Damage to the building is estimated at $200,000.00.
Meantime, a man was found dead by firefighters in a burning house in Kent County Saturday afternoon.
Hartly Volunteer Fire Company members found the 66-year-old man inside a house in the 800 block of Britney Lane, near Halltown Road.
The call came in around 3 p.m., and smoke was pouring from the one-story house when crews arrived.
The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy to determine how the victim died.
Damage to the house is estimated at $50,000.00.