A pair of fires in New Castle County that displaced 5 people and a dog were caused by faulty wiring and sawdust.
Neighbors called the Delaware City Fire Company when they saw smoke coming from a house in the 100 block of Warfel Drive in Harbor Estates shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
By the time firefighters got there, the homeowner and his dog had managed to escape.
Wiring on the first floor of the house sparked the fire, which did about $10,000 damage.
Sawdust left on a porch ignited at a house on Atkins Avenue in Lancaster Village Saturday afternoon, and three of the occupants had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Damage was estimated at $20,000, the Fire Marshal's Office said.
Two adults and two children were displaced; investigators said there were working smoke alarms in both houses.