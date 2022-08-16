Wegmans has announced the date for the opening of its first store in Delaware.
The new 84,000 square-foot supermarket at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road, just outside Wilmington, will open its doors on October 26th.
In the meantime, the store is looking to fill 185 part-time positions, including food service (dishwasher, pizza, cook), stocking (pricing, receiving, frozen, dairy), perishable departments (bakery, deli, cheese, produce, seafood, meat), and maintenance.
“The most important qualification is a willingness to learn and grow. Though the opening is still a few months away, new employees begin training soon after they’re hired so that when we open the doors, they’re knowledgeable about our offerings and ready to provide incredible customer service,” says Wilmington Store Manager Jared Fedor. “Wegmans has a long-standing reputation as an exceptional employer, with tremendous opportunity for career growth and development.”
Applicants can apply online at jobs.wegmans.com/wilmington, or call 302-551-6101 for more information. Applications are not accepted at the store construction site, and interviews are conducted at an offsite employment office.
The Wilmington store will employ approximately 450 people. In addition to groceries, the store will feature a food court, coffee shop, and The Burger Bar, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter serving burgers, sandwiches, and fries.