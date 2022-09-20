The Community Well-being Initiative (CWBI) launched last year by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) in New Castle County is being expanded to serve residents of Kent County.
The announcement was made on Monday, September 19, 2022, as part of the State Opioid Response and Recovery Conference held at the Chase Center in Wilmington.
DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik said they are looking to build on the success of the New Castle County pilot program.
"In just one year the ambassadors living in New Castle County have engaged 450 community members for a total of over 2,500 interactions," said Magarik, "interactions that probably would not have occurred absent this program."
Magarik said the initiative is about meeting communities where they are.
"It's that we have to work with communities, listen to communities, and let communities direct the efforts and the programs that we do through our department to support those communities," said Magarik.
The key to the initiative is well-being ambassadors, 24 of whom were embedded in neighborhoods to engage with individuals and families.
Orlando Foreman is one of the ambassadors.
"When you are able to go in alleyways sometimes where we see people who are getting high we are able to have a conversation with them and at least train them about Narcan," said Foreman. "We understand you can't stop everybody from getting high but here 'here's a kit, this is how you administer this in case somebody overdoses.'"
The CWBI began in 2021 in high risk areas of New Castle County, specifically zip codes 19801, 19802 and 19805 in Wilmington, and 19720 in New Castle, where there were high rates of fatal and non-fatal overdoses, along with high rates of drug arrests.
The New Castle County initiative worked with the University of Delaware, while Delaware State University will be the managing partner for the Kent County effort.
Foreman said they realize they can't reach everyone but that won't stop them from trying.
"You just hope that you're able to touch someone's life, you hope that you're able to change somebody's mindset of when to get help," said Foreman. "You're thankful for the ones that you can help and you pray for the other ones."