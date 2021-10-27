A former National Geographic photographer from Lewes has been sentenced to a year in federal prison on charges of tax evasion.
Kevin Fleming, 67, pleaded guilty in the case last summer.
An indictment against the well-known freelance photographer said he had money to pay for his income taxes from 2012 to 2016 since he netted $393,000 in income and spent $75,000 at bars and restaurants and rented an $800,000 home one block from the beach for $2,350 per month.
Prosecutors said a criminal investigation was initiated against Fleming after he ignored all of the IRS’s numerous letters and civil assessments.
“The financial loss in tax cases is shared by every member of the tax-paying public. Our nation’s ability to operate and serve its citizenry depends on voluntary compliance with tax obligations. The defendant not only willfully evaded his personal income tax obligations, but he failed to pay over taxes withheld from his employees’ paychecks, demonstrating a complete disregard for their individual tax liabilities," said U.S. Attorney David Weiss in a prepared statement.
Fleming was also ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the IRS.