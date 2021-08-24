"The start of the school year is always exciting, no matter what's going on," said Colonial School District Superintendent Jeffrey Menzer. "It's just the excitement around what."

Like all school districts in the Delaware, Colonial is doing its best to prepare for fully opening the doors of its school buildings this year, but the recent optimism of getting children back into classrooms has been tempered a bit by the worrying trends of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

"I feel like three weeks ago, there was a tremendous energy around returning to school and there was not the pressure of the Delta variant looming," Menzer said. "Then, literally two weeks ago, it just felt like the wind came out of those sails of excitement to be closer to normal. Now, it's getting back into the reality of mitigation strategies, protocols, contact tracing, vaccines, masks, all the stuff that was less exciting last year is kind of back on the radar."

The district's motto this year is a simple one: "We're back." And for the time being, Menzer said that holds true, with a full slate of classes ready to go, though not unblemished by the again-necessary virus-dodging plans with which administrators were already armed thanks to the familiarity.

"We are five full days a week. Students' desks will be three feet [apart] when possible...Students will be eating in the lunch rooms. Masks will obviously be a part of the protocols--specifically on school buses," Menzer said. "I think, structurally, it will be close to normal. But then you overlay a lot of the protocols, because the contact tracing is still going to occur, people are still going to be quarantined, people are still going to be isolated, we still have to have a CARES room. So, actually, an evolution of a 'new normal' is probably emerging as the virus grows and changes. I think we have to continue to be flexible."

In-person student attendance currently stands at around 95%, Menzer said, and the districts bus schedule will accommodate both fewer drivers and fewer seats available with a strict two-student-per-bench limit by continuing previously instituted staggered start times for its school.

He's hoping the district is also able to progress toward getting back to checklist items that had fallen by the wayside due to the pandemic.

"We continue to move forward in the world of education. In Colonial, we're piloting a new ELA curriculum that we're excited about. We continue to work with our equity team across the district," Menzer said. "Some of those things that were not front-and-center last year, we'll get back to where we were. Trying to improve school climate, back to improving our facilities...Upgrading our HVAC systems, our ventilation systems, in some of our aging buildings. Those are new things that are generated from COVID, but they're just really good for the health of buildings overall."

The district is also due for a review of its 10-year plan this year, and Menzer said they've been able to continue in that process largely unhindered despite the challenges of the previous school year thanks to proactive engagement from teachers, students, and parents.

In all, he said there's a cautious optimism moving forward, and he hopes educators have taken away lasting lessons from the hurdles they've played such a dominant role in helping the district overcome.

"I hope that they've grown to have a greater appreciation for what they had previously, which will make them appreciate more every moment that they have in education, whether it's in front of a student in a classroom, or on a playing field, or in a performing studio, or virtually over a zoom, I would like to think that we, we are growing to be more appreciative of the things that we have, and actually capitalizing on every bit of time we have to do the best we can for students," he said. "And for students to recognize the value of some of the things that they might have taken for granted. To me, that's the most optimistic way to look at what was a really challenging time."