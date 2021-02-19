Wesley College learned its final New Jersey Athletic Conference football schedule on Friday in the wake of the announcement the athletic program will not continue next fall.
Six of the 10 New Jersey Athletic Conference programs have decided to play a condensed spring schedule, after the fall season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Wesley will join Christopher Newport and Salisbury in the South Division, with Montclair State, Kean, and William Paterson in the north.
Teams will play their other divisional rivals, with one crossover game to make up the three-game schedule. In addition, each school will play their second opponent in a preseason scrimmage, with the regular season game played on the opposite field, giving each team two home games and two away games.
In Wesley's case, they will scrimmage Montclair State at home on March 6, and then play in New Jersey on March 20.
They'll host their final "Route 13 Rivalry" game against Salisbury on March 13, and then, for now, their final game in program history at Christopher Newport on March 28.
Chip Knapp told WDEL earlier this week that they are looking for one final home game, and there is also the possibility that there could be an NJAC Championship Game between the winners of the North and South.
Delaware State announced earlier this week that after looking into the possibility of maintaining both a Division I and Division III athletic program, the fact that they are acquiring Wesley, and molding their campus into their pre-existing campus structure, they could not keep a second NCAA program alive.
Wesley did not make any announcement on possible fan attendance. The Delaware Department of Public Health is only allowing two spectators per player at sporting events, although it is possible those rules could change in upcoming weeks, as Wesley, Delaware State, and Delaware all begin play next month.
WESLEY SPRING 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
- Saturday 3/6 - Montclair State - Noon (Scrimmage)
- Saturday 3/13 - Salisbury - Noon
- Saturday 3/20 - at Montclair State - 1 p.m.
- Sunday 3/28 - at Christopher Newport - 4 p.m.