A week after having a home game cancelled, Wesley College looks to have found an opponent to give them one last game on Mike Drass field before the program ends.
Wesley, which is currently in the process of being acquired by Delaware State, is now scheduled to host junior college Lackawanna on Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at Scott D. Miller Stadium.
It will be the first meeting between the Wolverines and Lackawanna, who played in the 2019 NJCAA National Championship Game.
Lackawanna is 1-1, coming off a 27-7 loss to Snow (Utah) College last week at home in Scranton.
Wesley is 2-1, having lost to Route 13 Rival Salisbury at home, but winning road games at Montclair State and Christopher Newport.
The Wolverines thought they had a home game set for last Friday against Stevenson, only to have the game pulled as Stevenson ended up playing against conference-rival Alvernia.
Delaware State has announced that Wesley's athletics program will be discontinued if the acquisition is completed as scheduled on July 1.
Wesley has competed in six NCAA Division 3 Football Semifinals since 2005.